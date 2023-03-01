This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring RC (“Really Cute”), a sweet 5-year-old Beagle mix weighing approximately 24 pounds.
“She is a happy, active, lovable girl who loves toys,” the shelter says. “You will see her walking around with a toy in her mouth constantly, and she is not above stealing them from another dog. She is not completely leash trained, so she does need a fenced yard.”
RC gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information, or to meet RC, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.