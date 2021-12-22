Red Bull is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 9 pounds.
He was surrendered when his owner went into a women’s shelter due to domestic abuse, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“He was also abused by this man (who hopefully is in jail now), so he has to be in a home without men,” the shelter said. “He was so scared when we first got him but after a little time, he trusted us and became friendly and happy.”
Red Bull’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.