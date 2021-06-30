Ricki is an 8-year-old rat terrier mix that looks like he has a lot of Boston terrier in him, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue. He weighs approximately 12 pounds and has the strong body and coloring of a Boston.
“He is an energetic, happy boy who is always excited to see you. He prefers women, and he would be best as the only dog in the house,” the shelter says. “He came from a high-kill shelter and was on death row. He is 100% puppy energy and does not act his age.”
Ricki’s adoption donation is $200, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Ricki or any other pet currently at the shelter, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website,
www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.