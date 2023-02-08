This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Scooby Doo, a 3-year-old dachshund/hound mix weighing 18 pounds who loves to run and play in the yard.
“This handsome boy has the body of a dachshund and the head of a hound, definitely unique,” the shelter says. “He is a friendly, active, happy, affectionate boy. He gets along with mellow dogs but not hyper ones. He loves people.”
He is food aggressive so has to be fed separately. He has not been cat or child-tested.
His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information, or to meet Scooby Doo, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt online at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/12.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.