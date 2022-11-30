This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Skipper, a 3-year-old Bully mix weighing 50 pounds.
“He is shy when he first meets you but when you pet him, he is an affectionate, happy boy,” the shelter says. “He loves attention and will wag his tail like crazy when you are petting him. He is OK with the other dogs but best as an only pet.”
Skipper has not been cat or child-tested.
“He is a handsome boy with freckles and great markings,” according to the shelter. “He’s anxiously waiting for his Forever Home, so please come to meet him.”
His adoption donation is $200, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
Want to meet Skipper? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.