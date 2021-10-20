Spot is a 3- year -old female Jack Russell/Dachshund mix weighing 25 pounds. She was surrendered with her sister, Peaches, when their owner could no longer care for them.
“Spot is shyer than Peaches but just as lovable. She appears to be depressed but as soon as she sees you, she starts wagging her tail begging for attention,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “She is not bonded to Peaches and can be adopted separately. She has never been walked on a leash so she does need training for that.” Her adoption donation is $300 which includes, vaccinations, microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.