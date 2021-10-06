A Forever Home Animal Rescue is offering $1,000 cash reward for the safe return of Cinnamon, a 2-year-old lab-bully mix weighing 57 pounds.
She is cinnamon in color with a white patch on her chest and dark brownish-black around her eyes and snout, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“Cinnamon was adopted out under false pretenses,” the no-kill shelter said.
Last seen on Aug. 27 when picked up at the rescue center in Tavares, the dog was supposedly transported to her new owner at an unknown location in Tennessee.
If you have any information, call or text A Forever Home Animal Rescue at 407-221-1855, or e-mail afhar.dogs@gmail.com. The organization said all tips will be kept anonymous.
