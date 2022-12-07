This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Suri, a 1.5-year-old Lab mix weighing approximately 26 pounds.
“She was adopted as a puppy and just returned because the owners were not able to care for her,” the shelter says. “She is very shy and it takes a little time for her to trust. She had been in a home with kids so she should be good with children, though she has not been cat tested.”
Suri’s adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
Want to meet Suri? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application or find out how to donate supplies to the animal rescue agency, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.