This week, we have a celebrity among us, as we are featuring Tom Petty, an adorable 5-year-old, tad overweight Beagle mix weighing approximately 30 pounds.
“He is a love but definitely has to lose some weight. He is friendly, happy, active and lovable. He gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. He loves attention and to go on walks, but he does pull so he needs some training for that,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says.
Tom Petty’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“Please come to meet him – he may even sing for you!” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.