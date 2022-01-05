Zeus is a 6-year-old Boston Terrier weighing approximately 28 pounds.
“He is a handsome, well-built boy with a white smudge on his black coat (really cute). He came from a breeder, but the person who surrendered him did not bring his papers,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He was adopted but returned when he was having potty accidents. He needs gentle potty re-training. Most rescue dogs need a little time to adjust to their new home, and we have great info to help with his issue.”
Zeus is a friendly boy who walks well on a leash and prefers to be the only pet, so he can get all the attention, according to the shelter.
His adoption donation is $400, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.