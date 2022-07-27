This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Zoe, a 2-year-old “bully” mix weighing 36 pounds.
“She is a sweet, friendly, lovable goofball who loves women, but she is afraid of men,” the shelter says. “As soon as she sees you, she will lay on her back for you to pet her tummy. She gets along with small dogs but has not been cat or child tested.
Zoe’s adoption donation is $150, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.