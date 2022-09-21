This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Marshall, a 12-year-old terrier mix weighing 14 pounds.
“He and 10 others were confiscated by animal services,” the shelter says. “He was so scared and skinny when we first rescued him, but in no time, he became happy, friendly and lovable. He gets along with the other dogs but appears to want people more than animals.”
His adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“He is anxiously awaiting his forever home, so he can really know what a loving home feels like,” A Forever Home says.
Want to meet Marshall? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
The shelter is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.