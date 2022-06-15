This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Bandit, a 4-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 14 pounds.
“This handsome boy loves people but does not get along with other dogs,” the shelter says. “He’s better in a home with no young children. He was adopted three years ago and they just returned him because they are planning on traveling, and he does not do well in the car. He is all stressed now and doesn’t know why he’s back, because he never did anything wrong.”
Bandit walks well on the leash and appears to be potty trained, according to the shelter, though they never guarantee that.
His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“Please come to meet this handsome boy,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.