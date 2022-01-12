Brandi is a 4-year-old Beagle mix weighing 32 pounds.
“She is a sweet, friendly, lovable girl who gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. She was very skinny and her fur was missing in places when we first got her,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She has now gained weight and her fur is all grown in. She likes to play in the yard and walks well on a leash (she has to investigate everything she passes).
Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
“She is a sweet girl waiting for her forever home, so please come to meet her,” the shelter says.
Zeus is a friendly boy who walks well on a leash and prefers to be the only pet, so he can get all
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.