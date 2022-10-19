This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Dakota, a 5-month-old female Hound mix weighing 20 pounds.
“Dakota is shy when she first meets new people but after a few minutes, she is lovable, playful and happy,” the shelter says. “She gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child-tested. She has a thin body and long legs. She loves to play with her toys.”
Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is too young to be heartworm tested.
“Please come to meet this adorable girl!”
Want to meet Dakota? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.