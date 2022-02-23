Adley is a 9-week-old hound mix weighing 11 pounds.
“She came to us with her four siblings,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She is a frisky, happy, lovable, playful little girl who loves attention and playing with her siblings.”
Her adoption donation is $350 which includes her spay (when she’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip. She is too young to be heartworm tested.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.