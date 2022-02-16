Phoebe is a 10-month-old Shar-Pei/Lab mix weighing 54 pounds.
“This happy, playful, lovable girl was adopted six months ago and returned when her owner was unable to care for her due to a medical condition,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “Phoebe adapted really well to being back, but she is anxious for her forever home.”
She loves everyone she meets, according to the shelter, and she plays well with the other dogs, but has not been cat or child tested.
Her adoption donation is $350 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
Please come to meet this adorable, lovable girl,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.