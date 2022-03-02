Abel is an 11-week-old Hound mix weighing approximately 10 pounds.
“He is handsome boy. He is a typical puppy, lovable, friendly, playful and frisky,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “You can see from the look in his eyes how anxious he is to find his Forever Home, so please come to meet him.”
His adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter (when he is old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip. He is too young to be heartworm tested.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.