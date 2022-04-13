This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring sweet Harvey.
“Harvey is a 3-year-old Havanese weighing approximately 15 pounds. This hand-some boy was purchased from a breeder as a puppy. He does have an enlarged heart and a collapsing trachea. He also has high anxiety, and he always wants attention,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He must be in a home without children and he has not been cat tested. He is lovable, friendly, active and happy. He walks well on a leash.”
Harvey’s adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“His third birthday is May 16th, and the only present he wants is his Forever Home, so please come to meet him,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.