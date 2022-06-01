This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Chipper, a 4-year-old rat terrier mix weighing approximately 16 pounds.
“He was adopted several years ago and returned when he became protective of the mom,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He prefers women over men. He does not get along with all dogs. He will do best in a home with a single woman. He is lovable and happy guy.”
Chipper’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He Is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
“Please give him the forever home he thought he already had,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.