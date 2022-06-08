This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Gin, a 9-month-old male Lab mix weighing approximately 50 pounds.
“He came from a high kill shelter along with his litter. He is a sweet, lovable little guy with beautiful markings with a white stripe up his tan nose. He is friendly, playful, very energetic and lovable. He gets along well with his siblings but has not been cat or child tested. He pays rough and likes to play bite, he needs more training in this area. He is not trying to hurt anyone; he just plays hard,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says.
Gin’s adoption donation is $200, which includes his neuter, puppy vaccinations and microchip. He Is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative medicine.
“He really wants a home, so please come to meet this adorable guy,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.