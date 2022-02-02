Marilu and Armani are bonded sister and brother. Marilu is a 14-year-old Shih Tzu mix weighing 8 pounds.
“She does seem to have cataracts but is able to see,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says.
Armani is a 14-year-old Chinese Crested mix weighing 6 pounds.
“His body is hairless, but he does have hair on his head and legs. He usually wears a sweater to but we removed it for the picture,” the shelter says.
Both are underweight but gaining pounds every day, according to the shelter.
“They are super sweet and mellow. They actually look much better in person than in these pictures. They get along well with the other dogs but mainly stay to themselves. Please give them a forever home where they can spend the rest of their lives together.”
They are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative. The adoption donation for the pair is $150.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.