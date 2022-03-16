Jesse is a 1.5-year-old Bully mix weighing 66 pounds.
“She was adopted a year ago and returned when the adopter relocated,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “We were told that she doesn’t like men and that she became protective of the family. She was lovable and happy with the family.”
Jesse has a history of dog aggression and is afraid of unknown men, according to the shelter.
“We have not witnessed any of this behavior. She loves our male kennel tech. She came back timid but now has adjusted. She needs an adopter who will take the time to rebuild her trust,” the shelter says.
Her adoption donation is $250 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.