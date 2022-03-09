Betty is a 6-year-old Hound/Dalmatian mix weighing 35 pounds.
“She came to us with her five puppies from a high kill shelter,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “Betty has been a great mom to her grown pups and can now be adopted. She is the sweetest, friendliest, most lovable girl you will ever meet. It’s obvious she’s had a rough life. She has scars on her face where the hair never grew back. She appears to have had many litters of puppies. She does have heartworms, which we are treating. She loves her pups and gets along with other dogs but she has not been cat or child tested.”
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip and heartworm treatment.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.