This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Blizzard, a 1-year-old female Shepherd mix weighing approximately 30 pounds.
“This little girl had a horrific life before a good Samaritan rescued her. She was living in the backyard of a deserted home. She was one of seven pups and she was the only survivor,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She was eating garbage out of a dumpster and the neighbors gave her scraps of food. She was absolutely terrified when we first rescued her and never lived indoors.”
Blizzard’s adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
Blizzard has started relaxing a bit, but she’s still very timid.
“She needs someone who is willing to work with her until she learns to trust. She will not go outside unless she is carried out,” the shelter says. “She will be a loyal, loving girl if you will just give her a chance. She definitely deserves it!”
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.