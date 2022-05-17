This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring a sweet Muffin.
“Muffin is a 14-year-old Shih Tzu weighing 10 pounds. She was adopted several years ago and returned due to her owner’s failing health issues,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She is partially blind but does see shadows. She is super mellow, friendly and affectionate.”
Muffin’s adoption donation is $100, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
“She deserves a home for the remainder of her life, so please help her,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.