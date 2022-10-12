This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Roscoe, a 10-year-old Terrier mix weighing 23 pounds.
“He was confiscated from animal services along with 10 others,” the shelter says. “He is best as an only pet. When we first got him, he was skinny and terrified. In no time at all, he gained weight and became friendly, happy and lovable. He loves to go out into the yard to play.”
Roscoe’s adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“He had such a terrible life for many years, so please show him what a loving home is,” the shelter says.
Want to meet Roscoe? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.