Annie and Stella are a mother and daughter that were surrendered together.
“We originally listed them separately, but when we tried to separate them, they would not stand for it, so they are bonded and have to be adopted together,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says.
“Annie is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing 12 pounds. She is a little standoffish when she first meets you, but give her a few minutes and then she is a friendly, happy, lovable girl. She gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. Stella is a 9-week-old Chihuahua mix weighing 5 pounds. She is a typical puppy, playful, lovable, friendly and of course adorable.”
Their adoption donation is $675, which includes their spay, (when Stella is old enough) vaccinations and microchips. Annie is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention, and Stella is too young to be tested.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.