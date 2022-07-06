Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.