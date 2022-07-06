This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Coco, an 8-year-old male Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 16 pounds.
“He was surrendered with his brother. He was very scared when he first arrived but now he is a friendly, lovable, happy boy,” the shelter says. “He does have a cherry eye, which doesn’t affect his vision at all.
Coco does get along with most dogs, but has not been cat or child tested. His adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
“Please come to meet this handsome boy. He is handsome with his brindle coat, cropped tail and bow legs. He is an active, happy, friendly, affectionate boy who always wants attention,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy and Pet Smart websites: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate, 13 oz. cans. Mail to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.