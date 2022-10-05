This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Tom Petty, an adorable 5-year-old, a tad overweight, Beagle mix weighing approximately 30 pounds.
“He is friendly, happy, active and lovable,” the shelter says. “He gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. He loves attention and going on walks, but he needs some leash training.”
Tom Petty’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
Want to meet Tom Petty? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.