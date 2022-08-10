This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Cassie, a 5-year-old Jack Russell mix weighing approximately 20 pounds.
“This adorable girl loves everyone,” the shelter says. “She gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. You can see the smile on her face, that tells you a lot about her personality. She is a sweet, happy, friendly girl.”
Cassie’s adoption donation is $350, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.