This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Lil Bit and Jake, a bonded “brother and sister.” Lil Bit is a 2-year-old female Chug (Chihuahua pug) mix weighing 25 pounds. Her brother, Jake, is a 10-year-old Boston terrier weighing 32 pounds.
They came to A Forever Home Animal Rescue when their owner passed away and there was no one to care for them.
“They are super sweet, friendly and lovable. Jake does have epilepsy but we have not seen any indication of it. They get along with the other dogs but have not been cat or child tested,” the rescue says.
The adoption donation is $350 for the pair, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“After losing their home, they are anxiously awaiting their Forever Home, so please come meet them,” a Forever Home spokesperson said.
For more information, or to schedule a meet-n-greet, contact Lori via phone/text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail: lmasters@cfl.rr.com
You can also stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561, Tavares, seven days a week from 12-4 p.m.
Donations are always needed. Dog food donations needed from Amazon, Chewy, and Pet Smart websites. Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz. cans can be mailed to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares, FL 32778.