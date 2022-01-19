Cashmere is a 2-year-old bully mix weighing approximately 22 pounds.
“This adorable girl had a very rough beginning. She had been living on the streets and when she was rescued, she had cuts and bruises all over her,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “The amazing manager of the high kill shelter actually fostered her and socialized her. Cashmere is still very wary of strangers until she knows she will not be harmed.”
The shelter said Cashmere is food aggressive, probably because she was likely starving while living on the streets.
“Once she realizes she will never be hungry again, that will probably stop,” the shelter says. “She loves to play fetch and is friendly and lovable when she feels safe with you.
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.