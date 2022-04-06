This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring sweet Banner.
“Banner is a 10-week-old Hound mix pup weighing 20.4 pounds.
“He will be a large dog once he is grown. His mom, Betty, is approximately 35 pounds; Dad is unknown. He came to us from a high kill shelter with his litter mates,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He is the largest of the litter and very vocal – he always has something to say, LOL. He is a typical puppy: frisky, lovable, playful and happy.”
Banner’s adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter (when he’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.