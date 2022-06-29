This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring sweet Pickle, a 1-year-old male Boston Terrier mix weighing approximately 18 pounds.
“We have no idea why they named him Pickle, but he would have to be a sweet pickle,” the shelter says. “He is handsome with his brindle coat, cropped tail and bow legs. He is an active, happy, friendly, affectionate boy who always wants attention. He gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested.”
Pickle’s adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy and Pet Smart websites: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate, 13 oz. cans. Mail to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.