Thor is a 10-week-old hound mix weighing 15.4 pounds.
“We expect him to be a large dog when he is full grown. His mom, Betty, is 35 pounds, but Dad is unknown,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He came to us from a high-kill shelter with his brothers. He has the most unique nose and markings. He is a typical puppy – frisky, lovable, playful and happy. His adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter (when he’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip.”
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.