This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Chase, a 7-month-old Shepherd mix weighing 32 pounds.
“This handsome boy has long legs and a thin firm body,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He is very playful and full of energy. He loves everyone and gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested.”
Chase’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.