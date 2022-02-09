Chewy is an 8-year-old Bichon Frise weighing 9 pounds.
“He does have to be on prescription food for his kidneys. He is a lovable, sweet, happy boy who always wants attention,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. His fur is so unbelievably soft.”
Chewy gets along well with the other dogs, but has not been cat or child tested. He does need a home where someone is home often, because he has separation anxiety.
His adoption donation is $400, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“He’s a perfect snuggle bunny, so please come to meet him,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.