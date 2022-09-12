This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Wells, a 4-month-old Shepherd/Chihuahua mix weighing 11 pounds.
“He came to us with his litter. He is a lovable, friendly, frisky, happy boy. He gets along well with all his siblings and loves attention,” the shelter says.
His adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter (when he’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip. He is too young to be heartworm tested.
“You can see by the serious look on his face that he is so anxious for his Forever Home so please come to meet him,” A Forever Home says.
Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.