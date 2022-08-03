This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Blaze, an 11-year-old Schnauzer mix weighing 20 pounds. His adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
“This sweet boy was surrendered when his owners moved and they could not take him,” the shelter says. “They had him since he was two months old. He is very mellow, friendly and lovable. He loves attention. He loves to run around the backyard but is just as happy to chill. He gets along with the other dogs, cats and children.”
He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.