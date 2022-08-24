This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Wren, a 3.5-month-old shepherd/chihuahua mix weighing 11 pounds.
“He came to us with his litter from a high-kill shelter,” the shelter says. “He is a lovable, friendly, frisky, happy boy. He gets along well with all his siblings and loves attention. He’s very handsome with his soft coat and beautiful eyes.”
Wren’s adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter (when he’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip. He is too young to be heartworm tested.
Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.