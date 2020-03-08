Misty is a 14 year old Shih Tzu weighing approximately 8 pounds. She was surrendered when her owner wanted to travel.
She was purchased from a breeder as a pup but we don’t have papers. She is a sweet lovable little girl who is so scared and confused because she doesn’t know why she is here and not with her mom. She is partially deaf and does have a little arthritis in her back legs. But considering her age she is very healthy.
Her adoption fonation is $150 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. This poor girl is so stressed here, please give her the forever home she thought she already had. For more info., or to schedule a meet-n-greet, please contact Lori via phone/text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail: lmasters@cfl.rr.com
You may apply to adopt by utilizing our online adoption application: http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/
Not ready to adopt?
Consider Fostering. Donations are always welcomed. Volunteers are always needed. Visit our website for the Volunteering & Fostering details. You can also stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561, Tavares. 7 days a week. 12- 4p.