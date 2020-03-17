Princess is a 6-year-old silky terrier mix weighing 22 pounds.
She was surrendered when her owners moved in with family members who wouldn’t let her stay. She was so scared and confused when she first arrived, but aafter a short while, she became comfortable and blossomed into a happy friendly girl. She would do best in a single-person home with no children.
She looks so majestic when she walks, strutting with her long legs and head held up high. Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone/text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com Apply to adopt by using the A Forever Home Animal Rescue online adoption application:
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/