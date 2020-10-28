Ginny and Ali are bonded 8-year-old female Chihuahuas. According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “They were adopted in August, but were returned to us when their owner passed away suddenly.
If they are separated even for a few minutes, they are stressed until they get back together.”
Ginny is black and white, weighing 10 pounds. Ali is a little chunky at 12 pounds. They are bonded and must be adopted together. They are affectionate and need attention; in fact, Ginny likes to sing when she’s craving attention.
Their adoption donation is $375, which includes their spay, vaccinations and microchips. They are heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.