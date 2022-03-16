The Lakes and Hills Garden Club has selected Chautauqua Park in Mount Dora for its March “Garden of the Month.”
The park was adopted by the Founders Circle of the Club as part of Mount Dora’s “Adopt a Park” initiative and is located at the intersection of Old Highway 441 and Lake Shore Drive.
“Ferns serve as a base to a tall Cabbage Palmetto, also known as Sabal Palm, which is the state tree of Florida,” the club says. “A meandering path of bromeliads anchor Live Oaks that provide shade to escape the heat of the summer, where a bench is enveloped by blooming pink azaleas to create a cool and quiet spot for reading or day-dreaming.”
In 2016, a Blue Star Marker was installed at the park to honor past, present and future members of the U.S. Armed Forces. According to the U.S. Department of Transportations’ Federal Highway Administration, Blue Star Memorial Highways are marked around the nation.
“The idea dates to 1944 when the New Jersey State Council of Garden Clubs beautified a 5½-mile stretch of U.S. 22 from Mountainside to North Plainfield,” according to the FHA, which said National Garden Clubs, Inc., is the parent organization for Blue Star Memorial Highways.
According to the Blue Star Memorial Program website, “Memorial Markers and By-Way markers were added to the Highway Markers, to be used at locations such as National cemeteries, parks, veteran’s facilities and gardens.”
The Chautauqua Park marker “is surrounded by a garden of red geraniums, red and white Sunpatience, white edged flax lily, dark blue salvia and creeping blue haze to honor our colors,” the club says. “Two Orange Cape Honeysuckle flowering trees provide a bright bloom to greet the spring, and a few Crape Myrtles will bring blooms in spring and throughout the summer. It is truly a garden for all seasons.”
For more information about Lakes and Hills Garden Club, visit
www.lakesandhillsgardenclub.com or email lhgcmountdora@gmail.com.
Nominations for gardens to be considered for the Garden of the Month are welcomed, according to the club.