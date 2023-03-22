You never know what might happen when you take a cruise on one of Lake County’s many waterways.
Case in point: On a beautiful day earlier this month, Captain Roger Squire took four passengers out for a Cruisin’ Tikis Lake Dora adventure, and all was going as expected when suddenly a 22-inch bass flew out of Lake Dora onto the boat’s deck.
Captain Roger said they had decided to stop the boat to take a photo.
“Two of the ladies put their feet in the water for the pictures,” he said in an email accompanying these photos. “The lady taking the picture said ‘turn this way.’”
At that moment, the fish decided to join the fun.
“I jumped from the helm and managed to corral the fish,” he said, noting that the bass likely saw passenger Renee Seibert’s “shiny painted toenails – and by luck she pulled her feet out just in time.”