Share your love of the natural world by participating in Trout Lake Nature Center’s “Nature Love” photo contest. To participate, simply photograph something in nature that resembles a heart.
“This contest is a great reason to get outside and look at nature in a different way trying to find that heart shape. The shape could be formed by a bird, leaf, flower, cloud or other natural elements,” the center says.
Submit digital photo files to tlnc.director@gmail.com by noon on Feb. 14. Be sure to include the photographer’s name and permission for TLNC to use the photo.
The winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card, and submissions will be featured on the center’s social media and onsite video displays. In the future, the images may be used for educational or promotional purposes.
It is the second year for the contest, which generated numerous submissions in 2021. (Prior entries are not eligible for re-submission.) All digital photos must be received at.
The contest is open to any photographer, and the winner will be notified by email. If possible, identification of the subject is appreciated. For more information, call 352-357-7536.
Trout Lake Nature Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and Sundays 1–4 p.m. TLNC is closed for maintenance on Mondays. The center is located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis. General admission to the 230-acre nature center complex is donation-based and is used to fund programs, new exhibits and staff costs.