Emed Shasid, new owner of Buster Tubbs Bar and Grill in Tavares, embraced entrepreneurship at an early age. Born in Egypt, he and his two sisters were raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. At the age of 12, Shasid had his first newspaper delivery route.
It was at this young age that he realized his passion for business success. At 16 years old, he started working for Taco Bell.
In 1998, Shasid wanted to explore new business opportunities and decided to move to Tampa. Due to his close relationship with his family, they all chose to relocate together. Over the next 10 years, Shasid was employed as a security guard and with Jiffy Lube and Metro PCS.
One day, Shasid learned of an opportunity to purchase two Metro PCS franchises in the Leesburg area. He immediately jumped on this endeavor.
Leesburg appealed to Shasid and his family. They liked the small-town feel. They loved being a part of the local community.
As luck may have it, Shasid heard of a restaurant for sale in Tavares. After visiting the site, Shasid knew he had to have it. Again, he fell in love with the quaintness of a smaller town and knew he had to continue his business expansion. In September 2019, Shasid became the proud owner of Buster Tubbs Bar and Grill. Once purchased, he spent the next eight months renovating the restaurant.
In May 2021, Buster Tubbs Bar and Grill opened their doors to the public. The American style restaurant with a full bar focuses on breakfast and lunch during the week. On weekends, the restaurant is open through the nights offering live music, as well. Guests can enjoy themselves either inside or on the outside deck. Pets are always welcome.
Chef Brian Jackson, from Lake County, is the creator of the many delicious menu items. The Steak and Rice Bowl is a particular favorite of owner Shasid. Many customers devour the New York Style Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Roll and the Boneless Wings.
Shasid is excited to be a part of the Tavares community.
“I love Tavares. I wish for the community to continuously prosper,” he said. “I love the support from the community. During our renovations, locals would stop by and offer any assistance.”
Shasid is a member of the Tavares Chamber of Commerce and fully supports his neighbors. His first fundraiser was Jan. 12 to raise money for local blind children, through New Vision for Independence.
The roots of Shasid’s determination and inspiration to make Buster Tubbs Bar and Grill a success come from his passion to assist the people of Tavares, particularly including the seniors, single mothers and children of Tavares. Shasid’s support group encompasses family including fiancé Sara and the people of Tavares.
Buster Tubbs Bar and Grill is located at 110 S. New Hampshire Avenue. Call 352-742-7676. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.–11 p.m. Visit www.bustertubbs.com.