Golden Triangle Moose Lodge 874 members and their guests celebrated Memorial Day, May 31, with a number of special activities.
Members of the Eustis High School ROTC raised the flag from half-mast and demonstrated the POW/ MIA table presentation. Third-grade students read class letters focused on “What Memorial Day Means to Me.” Bands donated their time and food was catered by Sonny’s BBQ, Outback Steak House and Luigi’s Restaurant.
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge 874 was established in 1924. The family fraternity has over 1,000 members. For information, call 352-357-5897.