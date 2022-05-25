Thursday, May 26, a Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for The Joint Chiropractic will kick off at 9:30 a.m.
The Joint Clinic, located at 19005 US-441, Ste. 111 in Mount Dora, will continue its celebration through May 28 with raffles, gift bags, free visits and consultations, and other entertainment.
The Joint Chiropractic expects to hand out 300 gift bags. Each clinic visitor that tags The Joint and sponsors in their social media posts will be entered into the raffles for prizes.
The Joint Chiropractic is a Mount Dora Chamber of Commerce member, Mount Dora High School sponsor and Fun 4 Lake Kids partner.
Additionally, they are sponsoring a Mount Dora Fire Department “touch a fire truck” event May 28, 1– 2:30 p.m.
According to thejoint.com, The Joint was founded in 1999 by a doctor of chiropractic, and in 2010, it was re-founded with acquisition of the original eight franchised clinics. Today, The Joint has grown to a nationwide network of more than 500 chiropractic offices.
You can reach Joint Chiropractic at 352-729-2283 or Clinic27101@thejoint.com for more information.